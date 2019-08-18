PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Comparing side by side

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 53.11 N/A -3.17 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 1.06 N/A -6.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights PLx Pharma Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PLx Pharma Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Volatility & Risk

PLx Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 5.1 and it happens to be 410.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 59.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.41 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PLx Pharma Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.33, which is potential 25.70% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PLx Pharma Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.