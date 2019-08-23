Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt; Allstate Has Raised Centene Del (CNC) Stake

Allstate Corp increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 181.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp acquired 15,342 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Allstate Corp holds 23,814 shares with $1.27 million value, up from 8,472 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $18.84B valuation. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 5.35 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”

In analysts note revealed to clients by Peel Hunt on 23 August, Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) stock “Reduce” was reaffirmed.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for retail clients to trade contracts for difference . The company has market cap of 817.66 million GBP. The Company’s platform allows its clients to trade CFDs over approximately 2,100 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 31 languages. It has a 4.86 P/E ratio. The trading platform is accessible from various operating systems, such as Windows, smartphones, tablets, Apple Watch, and Web browsers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Plus500 Ltd. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 12.23 million shares or 3.83% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc owns 6,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 491 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) for 3,479 shares. Perkins Management has 9,000 shares. 93,900 are owned by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Parkside Finance Bancorp owns 45 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.01% or 2,563 shares. Prudential holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) for 44,058 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 5,309 shares. Pnc Grp stated it has 470,947 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% in Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) or 4,671 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 40 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 0.01% in Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS). Blackrock Inc invested in 1.96 million shares.

The stock increased 1.58% or GBX 11.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 722.2. About 87,925 shares traded. Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief; 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS); 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit; 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program

Allstate Corp decreased Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 669,060 shares to 1.52 million valued at $92.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 124,244 shares and now owns 610,430 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was reduced too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) was bought by BLUME JESSICA L. on Friday, July 26.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 58.79% above currents $45.55 stock price. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by Citigroup. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Friday, March 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Cap LP reported 379,188 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 93,354 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Rhenman And Asset Mgmt Ab has invested 1.24% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Guggenheim Cap Limited Company owns 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 107,061 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.03% or 21,692 shares. Three Peaks Limited Com holds 51,600 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 618,258 shares. Green Valley Lc stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). France-based Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.29% or 183,892 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Inc holds 7,588 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Company holds 250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 43,732 are owned by Dnb Asset Management As. First Tru Advsr LP invested in 987,452 shares.

