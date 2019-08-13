Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) Reduce Rating Reconfirmed by Peel Hunt; With GBX 600.00 Target; TELSON MNG ORDINARY SHARES (SOHFF) SI Decreased By 10.75%

TELSON MNG CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SOHFF) had a decrease of 10.75% in short interest. SOHFF’s SI was 8,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.75% from 9,300 shares previously. With 19,400 avg volume, 0 days are for TELSON MNG CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SOHFF)’s short sellers to cover SOHFF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.0016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2216. About 13,000 shares traded or 68.37% up from the average. Telson Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:SOHFF) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 600.00 price target on the 747.27 million GBP market cap company or -5.76% downside potential. In analysts report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday morning, Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) stock had its Reduce Rating reaffirmed by research professionals at Peel Hunt.

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company has market cap of $30.90 million. The firm primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico; and the Campo Morado mine consisting of 6 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico.

Another recent and important Telson Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:SOHFF) news was published by Investingnews.com which published an article titled: “What Makes VMS Deposits Attractive Targets? – Investing News Network” on June 05, 2018.

Analysts await Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 13.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.25 per share. PLUS’s profit will be $1.22M for 152.69 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Plus500 Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Plus500 Ltd. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 12.23 million shares or 3.83% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,550 are held by Mackenzie. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) for 33,260 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 88,407 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 127,136 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS). California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0% in Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS). First Midwest National Bank Trust Division has 0.05% invested in Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) for 4,027 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 1.16 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indexiq Lc reported 17,895 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) for 22,063 shares.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for retail clients to trade contracts for difference . The company has market cap of 747.27 million GBP. The Company’s platform allows its clients to trade CFDs over approximately 2,100 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 31 languages. It has a 1.98 P/E ratio. The trading platform is accessible from various operating systems, such as Windows, smartphones, tablets, Apple Watch, and Web browsers.

Among 2 analysts covering Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Plus500 Ltd has GBX 1000 highest and GBX 546 lowest target. GBX 658’s average target is -0.24% below currents GBX 659.61 stock price. Plus500 Ltd had 14 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, February 18 with “Sell”. Berenberg downgraded Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) on Friday, April 12 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 12 by Liberum Capital.