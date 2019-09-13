Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) Reaches $9.76 After 9.00% Up Move; Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) Sentiment Is 1.33

Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 12 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 9 sold and trimmed stock positions in Cushing Renaissance Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.44 million shares, up from 1.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cushing Renaissance Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 4 New Position: 8.

The stock of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.85% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 68,896 shares traded. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $4.42M company. It was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $10.64 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PSTV worth $397,980 more.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The company has market cap of $106.93 million. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as gas and oil services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies. It currently has negative earnings.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Cushing Renaissance Fund for 53,464 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 442,147 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weiss Asset Management Lp has 0.08% invested in the company for 92,750 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer & Co Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A., a Florida-based fund reported 23,850 shares.

The stock increased 1.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 37,981 shares traded. The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Santander Consumer USA and Chrysler Capital award $10,000 grand prizes in ‘Go Paperless’ campaign – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quick Note On SZC’s Rights Offering (2019 Edition) – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cushing® Renaissance Fund Announces Terms of Rights Offering – PRNewswire” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cushing® Renaissance Fund Announces the Results of its Rights Offering – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.