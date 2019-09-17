Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) Reaches $8.24 After 5.00% Down Move; Shorts at GARIBALDI RESOURCES ORDINARY SHARES (GGIFF) Lowered By 8.14%

The stock of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 11.40% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 77,032 shares traded. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $3.73 million company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $7.83 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PSTV worth $186,700 less.

GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GGIFF) had a decrease of 8.14% in short interest. GGIFF’s SI was 70,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.14% from 76,200 shares previously. With 49,700 avg volume, 1 days are for GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GGIFF)’s short sellers to cover GGIFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 6,283 shares traded. Garibaldi Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:GGIFF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Garibaldi Resources Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company has market cap of $154.78 million. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and magmatic sulphide deposits, as well as gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s flagship project is the E&L project that is located at Nickel Mountain in northwest British Columbia.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.73 million. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in developing DoxoPLUS, an injectable generic PEGylated liposomal formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of breast, ovarian, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma cancer.