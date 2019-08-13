Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) Reaches $4.60 1 Year Low; 3 Analysts Bullish GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)

Among 4 analysts covering GDI Integrated (TSE:GDI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. GDI Integrated had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Desjardins Securities maintained GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by GMP Securities. The stock of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by National Bank Canada. On Sunday, March 3 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Hold”. See GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) latest ratings:

04/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

03/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $24 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $26.5 Maintain

The stock of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.37 target or 5.00% below today’s $4.60 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $101.92 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $4.37 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.10 million less. The stock decreased 17.86% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 40,832 shares traded or 223.11% up from the average. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $101.92 million. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in developing DoxoPLUS, an injectable generic PEGylated liposomal formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of breast, ovarian, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma cancer.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. provides integrated facility services in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $627.55 million. The firm operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services divisions. It has a 49.25 P/E ratio. It offers commercial cleaning services, including cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal, as well as stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.