Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) Reaches $2.82 52 Week Low; Quantbot Technologies LP Upped By $1.06 Million Its Bed Bath Beyond (BBBY) Position

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased Bed Bath Beyond Inc (BBBY) stake by 359.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp acquired 96,165 shares as Bed Bath Beyond Inc (BBBY)’s stock declined 40.43%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 122,914 shares with $1.43 million value, up from 26,749 last quarter. Bed Bath Beyond Inc now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 3.99M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market

The stock of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.65 target or 6.00% below today’s $2.82 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.28 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $2.65 price target is reached, the company will be worth $76,680 less. The stock decreased 9.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 229,908 shares traded. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.28 million. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in developing DoxoPLUS, an injectable generic PEGylated liposomal formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of breast, ovarian, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma cancer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold BBBY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 152.51 million shares or 3.58% more from 147.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Mitsubishi Ufj owns 170 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Sei Investments stated it has 56,392 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation has 84,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Llc owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 73,627 shares. Moreover, Comerica Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Bessemer Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 10,943 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Chicago Equity Partners stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership holds 13,190 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 3,650 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 10,393 shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased A stake by 1,888 shares to 822 valued at $230,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cl B stake by 17,203 shares and now owns 8,572 shares. Alcoa Corp was reduced too.