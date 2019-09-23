Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) Reaches $11.55 After 4.00% Up Move; Shorts at OVATION SCIENCE COMMON SHARES CANAD (OVATF) Lowered By 90.91%

OVATION SCIENCE INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:OVATF) had a decrease of 90.91% in short interest. OVATF’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 90.91% from 1,100 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 0 days are for OVATION SCIENCE INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:OVATF)’s short sellers to cover OVATF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1955 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 44.01% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 2.15 million shares traded or 408.55% up from the average. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $5.23M company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $12.01 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PSTV worth $209,320 more.

Another recent and important Ovation Science Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVATF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Ovation Science debuts new CBD skin care line – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019.

Ovation Science Inc. engages in sublicensing the Invisicare technology to licensed businesses engaged in the production of cannabis or hemp seed oil products in Canada. The company has market cap of $5.30 million. The company's Invisicare is a patented drug delivery technology used in topical and transdermal skin products containing hemp seed oil and cannabis products. It currently has negative earnings. It holds sublicenses for cannabis based products in Canada and in the United States; and Lighthouse for licensed dispensaries in the United States.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.23 million. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in developing DoxoPLUS, an injectable generic PEGylated liposomal formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of breast, ovarian, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma cancer.