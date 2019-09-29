Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) Downgraded By BidaskScore; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Steel Dynamics (STLD) Position By $4.05 Million

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) stake by 207.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp acquired 135,000 shares as Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)’s stock rose 0.06%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 200,000 shares with $6.04 million value, up from 65,000 last quarter. Steel Dynamics Inc now has $6.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 1.38M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 25/04/2018 – AMM: Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderugica Nacional (CSN) might look to sell its operations in the U.S. to Steel Dynamics…; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – DEMAND FOR RECYCLED FERROUS MATERIAL FROM DOMESTIC STEEL SECTOR INCREASED IN QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM AVAILABLE RESERVES; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS THAT CSN’S US ASSET SALE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – BELIEVES PRICING MOMENTUM AND IMPROVING STEEL CONSUMPTION WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR

In a analysts report revealed to investors on 29 September, BidaskScore stated it was downgrading Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) stock rating to a Sell.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.98, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 3 investors sold Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 6.61 million shares or 45.50% more from 4.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Lc accumulated 18,417 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg reported 1.88M shares. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 181,700 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI). Nikko Asset Americas Inc owns 1.88 million shares. Morgan Stanley has 7,353 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Bank Of America De reported 0% in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI). Hightower Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI). Van Eck Associate, a New York-based fund reported 45,852 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com holds 0% in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) or 14,055 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited reported 4,470 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) for 371,497 shares. United Capital Advisers Llc invested 0% in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 161,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,001 are owned by Wells Fargo And Co Mn.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics firm in Israel. The company has market cap of $58.49 million. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops PLacental eXpanded cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases.

The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 22,625 shares traded. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) has declined 56.59% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PSTI News: 26/03/2018 – Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Bd; 25/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Clears Pluristem’s Phase III Study in Treatment of Muscle Injury Following Hip Fracture Surgery; 25/04/2018 – PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS TO BEGIN PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN BOTH EUROPE AND U.S. DURING 2018; 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 30/04/2018 – FDA Clears Pluristem’s Investigational New Drug Application for PLX-R18 to Treat Victims Exposed to Acute Radiation; 23/04/2018 – Pluristem and Indiana University to Initiate Joint Project Evaluating PLX-R18 in Acute Radiation Syndrome, Targeting Bridging D; 25/04/2018 – PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH SEVERAL EU COUNTRIES TO APPROVE STUDY IN EUROPE; 25/04/2018 – PLURISTEM SAYS MUSCLE INJURY TREATMENT STUDY CLEARED BY FDA; 25/04/2018 – U.S. FDA CLEARS PLURISTEM’S PHASE lll STUDY IN TREATMENT OF MUSCLE INJURY FOLLOWING HIP FRACTURE SURGERY; 01/05/2018 – Pluristem Therapeutics Access Event Set By Seaport for May. 8

Since May 24, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $583,534 activity. Another trade for 8,920 shares valued at $247,238 was bought by Alvarez Miguel. Shares for $135,150 were bought by Shaheen Gabriel on Friday, May 24. 5,740 shares were bought by Pushis Glenn, worth $149,986 on Wednesday, June 5. 2,000 shares were bought by RINN RUSSELL B, worth $51,160 on Friday, May 31.