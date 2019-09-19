Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1216.48 N/A -0.32 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Roughly 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. About 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.