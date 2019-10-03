Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 13.98M -0.32 0.00 Vericel Corporation 16 0.00 36.99M -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 356,423,527.01% 0% 0% Vericel Corporation 229,751,552.80% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.83 beta. Vericel Corporation on the other hand, has 2.72 beta which makes it 172.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 73.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares and 89% of Vericel Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Vericel Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance while Vericel Corporation has 9.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.