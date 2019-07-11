Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1517.30 N/A -0.32 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.12 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2%

Risk & Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.09. Competitively, Soligenix Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Soligenix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Soligenix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 22.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75% Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

Soligenix Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.