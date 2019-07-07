Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

Since Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1634.35 N/A -0.32 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 53.37 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. About 8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -18.75% weaker performance while Realm Therapeutics Plc has 78.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.