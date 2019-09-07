Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1151.26 N/A -0.32 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.91 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Volatility & Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Orgenesis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Orgenesis Inc.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.