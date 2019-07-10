Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1553.36 N/A -0.32 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -5.76 0.00

Demonstrates Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.09 beta indicates that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.19 beta is the reason why it is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares and 51.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.