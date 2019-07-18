Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1657.38 N/A -0.32 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 12.04 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Risk and Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $16.67, with potential upside of 212.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 0% respectively. About 8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.