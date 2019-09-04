Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1060.52 N/A -0.32 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.