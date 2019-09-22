Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1173.94 N/A -0.32 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Risk and Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.83. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.