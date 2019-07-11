Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

This is a contrast between Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1517.30 N/A -0.32 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 173.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 23.9 and 23.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 81.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 0%. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -18.75% weaker performance while GlycoMimetics Inc. has 32.42% stronger performance.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.