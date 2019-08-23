Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1074.70 N/A -0.32 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Eyenovia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 8.1% respectively. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.5%. Comparatively, Eyenovia Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.