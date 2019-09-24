Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1168.27 N/A -0.32 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 6.40 N/A 3.71 20.20

Demonstrates Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.83 beta means Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 17.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and has 20.7 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 91% respectively. 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.