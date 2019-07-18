Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1657.38 N/A -0.32 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 69.41 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.09 shows that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 2.06 beta which makes it 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 335.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 37.1% respectively. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.