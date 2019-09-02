Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Since Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1009.48 N/A -0.32 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 6.84 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Risk and Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Cerecor Inc. has a 1.96 beta and it is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Cerecor Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc.’s average target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 224.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 55.2%. Insiders owned roughly 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance while Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerecor Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.