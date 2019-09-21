Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1173.94 N/A -0.32 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 23.70 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Volatility & Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 8 and 8 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares and 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.