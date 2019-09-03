Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

We are comparing Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1060.52 N/A -0.32 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.5%. Competitively, 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.