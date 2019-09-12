Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

As Biotechnology companies, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1165.44 N/A -0.32 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Volatility and Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.06 beta which makes it 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.