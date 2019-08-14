Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Reaches $3.83 After 9.00% Down Move; 3 Analysts Are Bullish American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Last Week

The stock of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.27% or $0.3004 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8296. About 104,343 shares traded. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) has declined 56.59% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PSTI News: 25/04/2018 – PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS TO BEGIN PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN BOTH EUROPE AND U.S. DURING 2018; 25/04/2018 – PLURISTEM IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL EU COUNTRIES TO APPROVE STUDY; 25/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Clears Pluristem’s Phase III Study in Treatment of Muscle Injury Following Hip Fracture Surgery; 26/03/2018 – Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Bd; 30/04/2018 – FDA Clears Pluristem’s Investigational New Drug Application for PLX-R18 to Treat Victims Exposed to Acute Radiation; 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – PLURISTEM SAYS MUSCLE INJURY TREATMENT STUDY CLEARED BY FDA; 08/05/2018 – Pluristem Therapeutics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 01/05/2018 – Pluristem Therapeutics Access Event Set By Seaport for May. 8; 23/04/2018 – Pluristem and Indiana University to Initiate Joint Project Evaluating PLX-R18 in Acute Radiation Syndrome, Targeting Bridging DThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $58.64M company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $3.48 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PSTI worth $5.28M less.

Among 4 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American International Gr had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Friday, February 15 to "Hold". Wells Fargo maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Friday, February 15 by Compass Point. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS.

Analysts await Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $-0.70 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.9 per share. After $-0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% EPS growth.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics firm in Israel. The company has market cap of $58.64 million. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops PLacental eXpanded cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.98, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity. Vaughan Therese M had bought 1,000 shares worth $51,710.

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual clients primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company has market cap of $46.47 billion. The companyÂ’s Commercial Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workersÂ’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; aerospace, political risk, trade credit, surety, and marine insurance; and various insurance products for small and medium sized enterprises. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers liability, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cybersecurity risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.