Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Contrasting side by side

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 13.98M -0.32 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 52.88M -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 355,616,605.62% 0% 0% Tyme Technologies Inc. 3,892,528,524.11% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk & Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Tyme Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.