Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Contrasting side by side

Since Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1634.35 N/A -0.32 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 90.9%. 8.7% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.