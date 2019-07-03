Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Comparison side by side

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1594.96 N/A -0.32 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk and Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 10.1 and 10.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 119.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.