Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Contrasting side by side

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1341.24 N/A -0.32 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 27.01 N/A -1.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares and 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.