Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Contrasting side by side

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1636.57 N/A -0.32 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.09. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s 539.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 6.39 beta.

The current Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 22.3%. About 8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75% OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -18.75% weaker performance while OncoCyte Corporation has 265.22% stronger performance.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.