Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Contrasting side by side

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1009.48 N/A -0.32 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 22 38.55 N/A -0.81 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Morphic Holding Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Morphic Holding Inc.’s potential upside is 72.97% and its consensus price target is $32.

The shares of both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 49.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.