Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1009.48 N/A -0.32 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1299.45 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.83 beta indicates that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s 1.73 beta is the reason why it is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.