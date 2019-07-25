Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1181.66 N/A -0.32 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 17.65 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Kitov Pharma Ltd had bullish trend.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.