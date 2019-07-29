Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7%

Risk & Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Enochian Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 1.6%. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75% Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.