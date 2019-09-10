Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1165.44 N/A -0.32 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 56657.70 N/A -1.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Risk & Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.83. Edesa Biotech Inc. has a 2.27 beta and it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Edesa Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. About 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.