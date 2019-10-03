Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Contrasting side by side

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 13.98M -0.32 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 60 1.87 33.37M 2.30 19.05

Demonstrates Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 356,423,527.01% 0% 0% Cambrex Corporation 55,989,932.89% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Cambrex Corporation has a 2.35 beta and it is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Cambrex Corporation is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Cambrex Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation’s consensus price target is $57.5, while its potential downside is -3.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 0% respectively. 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.