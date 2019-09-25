Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Comparing side by side

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1159.77 N/A -0.32 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.85 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.83 beta. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 359.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 4.59 beta.

Liquidity

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. Aytu BioScience Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 45.4%. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.5%. Comparatively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.