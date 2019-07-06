Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1634.35 N/A -0.32 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Risk & Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 while its Quick Ratio is 10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 234.35% and its average target price is $66.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 0%. About 8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.