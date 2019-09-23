Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1173.94 N/A -0.32 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Risk and Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.83 beta. From a competition point of view, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 6.4% respectively. 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 42.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.