Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparison side by side

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1049.18 N/A -0.32 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 1,820.00% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 61.1%. 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.