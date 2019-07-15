Pluralsight Inc. (PS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

As Application Software businesses, Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight Inc. 31 17.17 N/A -3.73 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 32 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pluralsight Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Pluralsight Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -180.4% -41% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pluralsight Inc. Its rival Arco Platform Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.1 and 16.8 respectively. Arco Platform Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pluralsight Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pluralsight Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Pluralsight Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 12.00%. On the other hand, Arco Platform Limited’s potential upside is 3.35% and its average price target is $46. The information presented earlier suggests that Pluralsight Inc. looks more robust than Arco Platform Limited as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pluralsight Inc. and Arco Platform Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.6% and 0%. About 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluralsight Inc. 3.14% 1.5% 4.87% 56.15% 0% 40.76% Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46%

For the past year Pluralsight Inc. has weaker performance than Arco Platform Limited

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arco Platform Limited beats Pluralsight Inc.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.