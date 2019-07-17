Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) Is At $30.65 Formed Wedge; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) formed wedge down with $29.12 target or 5.00% below today’s $30.65 share price. Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) has $4.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $30.65. About 677,328 shares traded. Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthcare Services had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 19. Jefferies maintained Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $48 target. See Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jefferies New Target: $40.0000 32.0000

19/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

Analysts await Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, up 31.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Pluralsight, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. It operates through two divisions, Housekeeping and Dietary. It has a 25.23 P/E ratio. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of clientÂ’s facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 917,625 shares traded or 16.55% up from the average. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500.