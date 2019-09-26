Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) EPS Estimated At $-0.29; Techtarget (TTGT) Has 1.72 Sentiment

Techtarget Inc (TTGT) investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.55, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 74 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 43 cut down and sold their positions in Techtarget Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 19.27 million shares, up from 18.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Techtarget Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 36 Increased: 46 New Position: 28.

Analysts expect Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) to report $-0.29 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 31.82% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, Pluralsight, Inc.’s analysts see -9.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 2.01 million shares traded. Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) has risen 36.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.40% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pluralsight has $3600 highest and $2200 lowest target. $26.60’s average target is 55.74% above currents $17.08 stock price. Pluralsight had 8 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) rating on Wednesday, September 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $2500 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The Company’s learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. It has a 8.74 P/E ratio. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business clients to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business.

S Squared Technology Llc holds 2.12% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. for 133,966 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Llc owns 592,663 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 1.42% invested in the company for 801,251 shares. The Minnesota-based Summit Creek Advisors Llc has invested 1.09% in the stock. Telemark Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 400,000 shares.

Analysts await TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TTGT’s profit will be $4.42M for 36.83 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by TechTarget, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology services and products; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $651.76 million. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. It has a 49.1 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events.