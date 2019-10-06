Pluralsight Inc. (PS) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Comparing side by side

Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight Inc. 16 0.31 82.81M -3.95 0.00 American Software Inc. 15 5.16 26.79M 0.22 61.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pluralsight Inc. and American Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight Inc. 502,487,864.08% -190.6% -43.4% American Software Inc. 180,404,040.40% 5.9% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pluralsight Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor American Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Pluralsight Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than American Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Pluralsight Inc. and American Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 American Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Pluralsight Inc. has an average target price of $26.6, and a 65.32% upside potential. On the other hand, American Software Inc.’s potential downside is -0.73% and its consensus target price is $15. The information presented earlier suggests that Pluralsight Inc. looks more robust than American Software Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pluralsight Inc. and American Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.5% and 99.7% respectively. About 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of American Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32% American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46%

For the past year Pluralsight Inc. has stronger performance than American Software Inc.

Summary

Pluralsight Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors American Software Inc.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.