Plumas Bancorp (PLBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

We will be comparing the differences between Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp 22 0.00 3.76M 2.85 8.61 Preferred Bank 51 1.03 13.68M 4.95 10.95

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Preferred Bank appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Plumas Bancorp. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Plumas Bancorp is currently more affordable than Preferred Bank, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 17,013,574.66% 21.4% 1.8% Preferred Bank 26,886,792.45% 17.1% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Plumas Bancorp’s volatility measures that it’s 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.28 beta. Preferred Bank’s 1.2 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Plumas Bancorp and Preferred Bank are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plumas Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Preferred Bank 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Preferred Bank’s potential upside is 2.49% and its consensus price target is $54.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.8% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.5% of Preferred Bank are owned by institutional investors. Plumas Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 2.3% are Preferred Bank’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plumas Bancorp -1.19% 1.03% -3.69% 1.44% -12.79% 8.1% Preferred Bank 0.2% 12.94% 11.43% 14.69% -13.3% 25.01%

For the past year Plumas Bancorp was less bullish than Preferred Bank.

Summary

On 12 of the 13 factors Preferred Bank beats Plumas Bancorp.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides safe deposit boxes; and cashierÂ’s check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, and other customary banking services, as well as Internet banking with bill-pay options. As of January 18, 2017, it operated 12 branches located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc, and Shasta; and 1 branch in the Nevada County of Washoe. The company also operated five loan production offices, including two in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, one in the Oregon County of Klamath, one in the Washington County of King, and one in the Arizona County of Maricopa. It serves small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.