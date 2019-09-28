Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Comparing side by side

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) compete against each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp 22 0.00 3.76M 2.85 8.61 TriCo Bancshares 36 1.76 26.49M 2.79 13.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. TriCo Bancshares appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Plumas Bancorp. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Plumas Bancorp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 17,106,460.42% 21.4% 1.8% TriCo Bancshares 73,359,180.28% 9.1% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Plumas Bancorp’s current beta is 0.28 and it happens to be 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, TriCo Bancshares has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Plumas Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plumas Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 TriCo Bancshares 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of TriCo Bancshares is $40.67, which is potential 11.70% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Plumas Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 62.4% respectively. Plumas Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.5% of TriCo Bancshares’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plumas Bancorp -1.19% 1.03% -3.69% 1.44% -12.79% 8.1% TriCo Bancshares 0.13% -1.87% -5.84% 0.08% -2.43% 11.72%

For the past year Plumas Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than TriCo Bancshares.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Plumas Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides safe deposit boxes; and cashierÂ’s check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, and other customary banking services, as well as Internet banking with bill-pay options. As of January 18, 2017, it operated 12 branches located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc, and Shasta; and 1 branch in the Nevada County of Washoe. The company also operated five loan production offices, including two in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, one in the Oregon County of Klamath, one in the Washington County of King, and one in the Arizona County of Maricopa. It serves small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.