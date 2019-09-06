Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Comparison side by side

Both Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp 24 2.60 N/A 2.85 8.61 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 17 2.09 N/A 1.24 14.30

In table 1 we can see Plumas Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Plumas Bancorp. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Plumas Bancorp’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 0.00% 21.4% 1.8% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.28 beta indicates that Plumas Bancorp is 72.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has beta of 0.45 which is 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Plumas Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 37.6%. About 1.2% of Plumas Bancorp’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.2% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plumas Bancorp -1.19% 1.03% -3.69% 1.44% -12.79% 8.1% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 5.27% 5.71% 4.78% 1.14% -7.93% 7.7%

For the past year Plumas Bancorp was more bullish than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides safe deposit boxes; and cashierÂ’s check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, and other customary banking services, as well as Internet banking with bill-pay options. As of January 18, 2017, it operated 12 branches located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc, and Shasta; and 1 branch in the Nevada County of Washoe. The company also operated five loan production offices, including two in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, one in the Oregon County of Klamath, one in the Washington County of King, and one in the Arizona County of Maricopa. It serves small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.