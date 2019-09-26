Plug Power (PLUG) Shareholder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Lowered Its Position by $600,000; Ameritas Investment Partners Has Raised Its Holding in Semtech (SMTC) by $937,152

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Plug Power Inc (PLUG) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.95% . The institutional investor held 4.10M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23 million, down from 4.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Plug Power Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $672.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 1.87M shares traded. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has risen 15.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUG News: 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER INC – TARGET 2018 REV BETWEEN $155 MLN TO $180 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Plug Power 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 21/05/2018 – Plug Power CFO Paul Middleton to Speak at 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investment Conference; 23/03/2018 – PLUG POWER REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING OF $100M OF CONV SR; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS FORKLIFT INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDEN WAS POWERED BY PLUG POWER FUEL CELL – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Plug Power May Face Pressure, Battery Slowest in More Than 4 Yrs; 09/05/2018 – PLUG POWER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 8C; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SEES 2Q REV. $37M TO $41M, EST. $34.8M

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 361.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 19,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 24,919 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, up from 5,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.91% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 903,905 shares traded or 68.64% up from the average. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 02/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Acquisition Of IC Interconnect; 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q EPS 16c-EPS 19c; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Threats; 20/03/2018 – Semtech: Glen M. Antle Won’t Run for Re-Election to Board in June; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 02/05/2018 – Semtech Doesn’t Expect Deal to Have Any Material Impact on Earnings; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 12/04/2018 – Semtech Releases Next-Generation LinkCharge® LP (Low Power) Wireless Charging Platform; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 30/05/2018 – Semtech 1Q Adj EPS 47c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold SMTC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 2.95% more from 62.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1,542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 48,987 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 33,368 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 211,095 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). First Mercantile invested in 0.06% or 10,946 shares. Saturna Capital invested in 0.01% or 6,030 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0% or 6,004 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 17,970 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 17,648 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer & has 0.02% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 0.05% or 24,919 shares. California-based Charles Schwab has invested 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 209,003 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank reported 4,300 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 53,459 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $49.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,028 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 290,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 590,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Analysts await Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Plug Power Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.